Darrel Chaney Interview

Bill Shanks

Darrel Chaney had an eventful Major League career. He might not have had the best stats in the sport between 1969 and 1979, but he got a chance to play with one of the best teams in baseball history.

Chaney was part of the Big Red Machine for seven seasons as a backup infielder. He played in three World Series, getting a ring in 1975. Chaney played second base, shortstop and third base – backing up Joe Morgan, Davey Concepcion and Pete Rose.

Then Chaney was off to Atlanta, traded to the Braves in December 1975 for Mike Lum. The Braves, and manager Dave Bristol, who had been his skipper in Cincinnati, gave Chaney a chance to play every day.

Chaney hit .252 with a home run and 50 RBI in 564 plate appearances during the 1976 season. That was the same year Ted Turner bought the Atlanta Braves, and Chaney told Turner he wanted to become an announcer once his playing days were over.

Turner gave him that opportunity, and for two years in the early-1980s, Chaney joined legendary broadcasters Ernie Johnson, Sr., Pete Van Wieren and Skip Caray in the Braves broadcast booth.

Chaney still watches the Braves and keeps up with his old team. Here is the interview with Darrel Chaney, in two parts.

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-darrel-chaney-interview-part-1/

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-darrel-chaney-interview-part-2/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

