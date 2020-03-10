Hernandez allowed just one run on six hits in five innings, with two walks and six strikeouts. He’s now allowed three runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts in his first-ever tour around the Grapefruit League.

With two weeks to go before the Braves leave Florida to start the regular season, Hernandez seems to have wrapped up a rotation spot. Cole Hamels is out for perhaps the first quarter of the season, so Hernandez will get his opportunity to show he still has gas left in the tank.

The 33-year-old right-hander has continually said this spring he’s still a young 33, even though he’s pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues.

Sean Newcomb is doing very well, also. Before the Hamels injury, Newcomb and Hernandez were going to fight it out for the one open rotation spot. Newcomb’s 2.00 ERA in his three starts has him in great position to have the other rotation spot.

As of now, the Braves are probably leaning on having Kyle Wright start in Triple-A Gwinnett, even though he’s had an outstanding spring training. Wright has allowed two runs in 8.1 innings, with only two walks and 12 strikeouts.

The Braves can’t expect Hernandez to become what he once was in Seattle, but if he could possibly be close to what Julio Teheran has been the last few years (a mid-rotation starting pitcher), the rotation may be in great shape for 2020.

