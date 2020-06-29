Some scoffed when Felix Hernandez was signed by the Braves in the winter. But it was a no-risk, high-reward signing that sometimes make great stories.

Everyone has seen Hernandez's stuff. It's not what it once was in Seattle for all of those tremendous seasons for the Mariners. But Hernandez also proved in February and March he may be far from done.

In four games, Hernandez had an ERA of 1.98. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts.

He was pitching very well. Sure, his stuff was ordinary, but Hernandez was getting people out.

So, can Hernandez get right back on track when spring training starts later this week? That's the big question.

If he can't, and if Hernandez struggles, he will be gone. It's really that simple. But if Hernandez is anything like he was in February and March, he will be part of this Braves team for a 60-game schedule.

And think of this. For Hernandez to stay sharp, perhaps the Braves could limit him, particularly early on in the season. What if they limit Hernandez to 3-4 innings for the first month, to piggyback him with someone else, perhaps Kyle Wright?

That could keep Hernandez sharp later in the season.

Let's see what Hernandez does in Spring Training 2.0. If Hernandez shows the same sort of stuff he did a few months ago, the Braves could really have a good pitcher to add to the early-game innings in this less than ordinary season.

