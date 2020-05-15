BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Former Braves first baseman Bob Watson dies at 74

Bill Shanks

Bob Watson mainly made a name for himself in Houston. He played 14 years for the Astros and was a two-time All-Star. But the big right-handed hitter finished his great career with the Atlanta Braves.

Watson died Thursday night at the age of 74. He will also be remember as the second African-American general manager and the first to win a World Series, when his Yankees beat the Braves in 1996.

The Braves got Watson in a trade on April 23, 1982 for right-handed pitching prospect Scott Patterson (who later became an actor, known for his work on Gilmore Girls). Watson was acquired to be the main pinch-hitter and backup to Chris Chambliss at first base.

And Watson did that very well. In 1982, he hit .246 with five home runs and 22 RBI. The next season, Watson hit .309 with six homers and 37 RBI. Then in his last season, Watson hit .212 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

It was not easy for him to adjust to a reserve role, as he had been a starter his whole career as a first baseman and then getting many at bats with the Yankees and Red Sox as a designated hitter. But Watson's main value to the Braves was as a team leader in the clubhouse.

He also provided this great memory, perhaps the best of the 1983 season, when he hit a game-winning home run against the Dodgers in the heat of the pennant race.

Watson finished his MLB career with 1826 hits, 184 home runs and 989 RBI. His career batting average was .295 and his on base percentage was .364. Watson also scored baseball's one-millionth run.

He was also a prominent face in the great scene from The Bad News in Breaking Training. Watson started the "Let Them Play" cheer.

Watson went on to become a respected executive. He was the Yankees general manager and helped build the teams that won four World Series from 1996-2000. Watson hired Joe Torre to be the Yankees manager in 1996. Torre had been Watson's manager with the Braves from 1982-1984.

Watson then went on to work as an executive for MLB for many years.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Day two of our interview with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker about his time on the coaching staff and about Atlanta's prospects in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - May 14 - Pitching should be the difference for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks has some thoughts about the Braves pitching for the upcoming season.

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker Interview

Bill Shanks - from Waycross, Georgia - talks baseball with Greg Walker - from Douglas, Georgia

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright could help the Braves have the best pitching quantity in baseball

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the Braves pitching staff

Bill Shanks

Will Smith and the Braves bullpen needs to be ready to go again

Atlanta's bullpen was doing so well before the pause button was pushed and should be a strength again when the season starts

Bill Shanks

Braves will have to worry about the Mets at least 12 times in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Mark Healey about the upcoming 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks

Owners and players have three weeks to work this out

Bill Shanks talks about how both sides should show give and take to get the players back on the field

Bill Shanks

Braves may not have Cole Hamels to start shortened season

Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels may need more time to prepare shoulder for shortened season

Bill Shanks

Baseball should aim for a July 4 start to the 2020 season

The country needs a special day on Independence Day and having baseball's opening day would make it one to remember

Bill Shanks

Braves will have a challenge in proposed new 2020 format

The Atlanta Braves will have to play their normal enemies in the NL East and face the tough AL East teams under the potential format for 2020.

Bill Shanks