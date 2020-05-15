Bob Watson mainly made a name for himself in Houston. He played 14 years for the Astros and was a two-time All-Star. But the big right-handed hitter finished his great career with the Atlanta Braves.

Watson died Thursday night at the age of 74. He will also be remember as the second African-American general manager and the first to win a World Series, when his Yankees beat the Braves in 1996.

The Braves got Watson in a trade on April 23, 1982 for right-handed pitching prospect Scott Patterson (who later became an actor, known for his work on Gilmore Girls). Watson was acquired to be the main pinch-hitter and backup to Chris Chambliss at first base.

And Watson did that very well. In 1982, he hit .246 with five home runs and 22 RBI. The next season, Watson hit .309 with six homers and 37 RBI. Then in his last season, Watson hit .212 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

It was not easy for him to adjust to a reserve role, as he had been a starter his whole career as a first baseman and then getting many at bats with the Yankees and Red Sox as a designated hitter. But Watson's main value to the Braves was as a team leader in the clubhouse.

He also provided this great memory, perhaps the best of the 1983 season, when he hit a game-winning home run against the Dodgers in the heat of the pennant race.

Watson finished his MLB career with 1826 hits, 184 home runs and 989 RBI. His career batting average was .295 and his on base percentage was .364. Watson also scored baseball's one-millionth run.

He was also a prominent face in the great scene from The Bad News in Breaking Training. Watson started the "Let Them Play" cheer.

Watson went on to become a respected executive. He was the Yankees general manager and helped build the teams that won four World Series from 1996-2000. Watson hired Joe Torre to be the Yankees manager in 1996. Torre had been Watson's manager with the Braves from 1982-1984.

Watson then went on to work as an executive for MLB for many years.

