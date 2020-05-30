CBS 46 in Atlanta did a great story this past week on former Atlanta Braves pitcher Adrian Devine, who once again is battling cancer.

https://www.cbs46.com/news/community-comes-together-to-show-appreciation-to-former-atlanta-braves-player/article_43e71d20-a13c-11ea-bf1f-2f68a399d19a.html

Devine had an interesting resume in his baseball career. He was originally drafted by the Braves in the second round of the 1970 draft out of Ball High School in Texas.

He first made the big leagues in 1973, pitching 24 games (one start) as a rookie with four saves. Devine was hurt for most of the 1974 season as he had arm surgery.

The Braves 1978 Media Guide described it interestingly: "Doctors advised Devine to go back to school and forget about baseball when he was suffering from arm troubles in 1974. However, Devine submitted to surgery and decided to give baseball one more try in spring training 1975. His arm suddenly came to life and he's been an excellent pitcher every since."

Atlanta traded Devine in December 1976 in the huge Jeff Burroughs deal, but then a year later the Rangers traded him back to the Braves in an even bigger four-team trade with the Mets and Pirates.

While with the Rangers in 1977, Devine had a great season. He won 11 games and saved 15, wth a 3.58 ERA.

Devine struggled a bit more when he returned to the Braves in 1978, as he had a 5.92 ERA. He was better in 40 relief games in 1979, as he had a 3.24 ERA.

The Braves then traded Devine back to Texas in a deal that netted Doyle Alexander.

We wish Adrian Devine well in his latest battle against cancer.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.