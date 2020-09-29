Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna are going to get a lot of National League MVP votes.

Look at how the two of them ranked in the NL in offensive categories:

Freddie Freeman -

1 in the NL in 2B (23)

2 in the NL in RBI (53)

3 in the NL in HITS (73)

2 in the NL in BA (.341)

2 in the NL in OBP (.462)

2 in the NL in SLG (.640)

2 in the NL in OPS (1.102)

3 in the NL in BB (45)

Marcell Ozuna –

1 in the NL in home runs (18)

1 in the NL in RBI (56)

2 in the NL in HITS (77)

3 in the NL in BA (.338)

3 in the NL in OBP (.431)

3 in the NL in SLG (.636)

3 in the NL in OPS (1.067)

T6 in the NL in BB (38)

The Braves also have Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuna, Jr., Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis and Austin Riley in the starting lineup.

Atlanta leads the National League in OBP (.349), Walks (239), Slugging Percentage (.483), Doubles (130), Hits (556), RBI (338) and OPS (.832). The Braves are second in the National League in Home Runs (103), Runs Scored (348) and Batting Average (.268).

The Reds are in the top six in the National League in only one category - fourth in home runs with 90.

