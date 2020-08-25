The Braves have made it official. Top pitching prospect Ian Anderson will start Tuesday night's game against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

This will undoubtedly be a great thrill for Anderson and his family. They are from Clifton Park, NY, which is 168 miles to New York City.

Former Braves scouting director Brian Bridges and former scouting executive Roy Clark loved Ian Anderson. They pinpointed Anderson for the third pick in the draft, even when many believed fellow high school pitchers Riley Pint and Jay Groome were the better prospects.

Pint was taken by the Rockies with the very next pick, fourth overall by Colorado. He's got a 5.71 ERA with 124 walks in 156.0 career minor league innings and has not pitched past A-ball.

Groome was taken 12th by the Red Sox and has pitched in only 20 minor league games in four years as he's dealt with injuries. Groome has a 5.18 ERA in 66.0 innings.

Anderson has pitched in 80 minor league games. He's 17-21 with a 2.91 earned run average, with 294 hits allowed in 377.2 innings, with 134 runs and 122 earned runs, 169 walks and 451 strikeouts.

Last year, Anderson went back to Double-A Mississippi to start the 2019 season. He had pitched four games there (2.33 ERA) at the end of the previous season. Anderson was 7-5 in 21 starts with Mississippi and had a 2.68 ERA, with 82 hits allowed in 111.0 innings, 47 walks and 147 strikeouts.

Then Anderson was promoted to Gwinnett where he made five starts in Triple-A. Anderson struggled some, as he went 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA. He allowed 18 runs on 23 hits in 24.2 innings, 18 walks and 25 strikeouts.

If the pandemic had not hit, most believed Anderson would have been ready by now anyway if he had been in the minor leagues.

To make room for Anderson, Touki Toussant was sent to the alternate camp.

The Braves also activated Ronald Acuna, Jr. today from the injured list with Alex Jackson going back down to the alternate site. The Braves did not send Cristian Pache down, so you wonder if he would be in the lineup Tuesday with Acuna in the outfield.

