Rookie struggle. That's part of the process. It's not something you want to read for a team in a pennant race, but it's true.

Ian Anderson struggled Monday against the Miami Marlins. His command wasn't there like it had been in his other two MLB starts. He made an error, which seemed to rattle him a bit.

Anderson gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. The low innings pitched number bothered him, as he said in his postgame press conference you can watch in the above video.

He knows full well the Braves need the starting pitchers to go deep in games, and he wasn't able to do that Monday. But there's no reason to panic. He's 22 and will learn from it.

Why did Anderson last only three innings? Well, he had 83 pitches and 50 strikes in three innings, and we all know rookie pitchers aren't going to be pushed when they're not doing well.

Anderson will get his next chance to pitch this weekend when the Braves play the Nationals in Washington.

Here are more notes on Anderson:

Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall. • With his debut earlier this season, Anderson became the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so. • The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux (11th overall, Indian Trail (WI) HS), Washington’s Carter Kieboom (28th overall, Walton (GA) HS), and the Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (33rd overall, Elk Grove (CA) HS) are the only other high school first rounders from 2016 to appear in the majors.