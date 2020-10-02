SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ian Anderson talks about his outstanding start against the Reds

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson: Made his seventh career start today, including his first in the postseason…At 22 years, 152 days, Anderson became the third youngest pitcher to ever start a postseason game for the Braves…Steve Avery, who started four games at 21 years old in 1991, and Mike Soroka (22 years, 63 days), who started last season’s Game 3 of the NLDS are the only younger starters to take the ball for Atlanta in a playoff game…Anderson is the only Braves pitcher in history to start a postseason game with six or fewer career appearances.

Anderson pitched 6.0 shutout innings in the start, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out nine…He became just the fourth player in franchise history to throw at least 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut, joining Steve Avery (1991), Johnny Sain (1948) and Bill James (1914), and is the only Braves rookie to do so…Anderson’s nine strikeouts matched Avery for the most by a Braves pitcher in his playoff debut.

Anderson’s 6.0 scoreless innings followed Game 1 starter Max Fried’s 7.0 scoreless yesterday…They are the first Braves teammates with back-to-back scoreless starts in the playoffs since Steve Avery and John Smoltz in Game 6 and Game 7 of the 1991 NLCS versus Pittsburgh…The Braves would hang on to shut out the Pirates in both of those games, which stands as the last pair of back-to-back playoff shutouts for the Braves prior to this series…The Braves are the first team to throw consecutive shutouts in the postseason since the Brewers and Dodgers both did so in 2018…That 2018 Dodgers club is the last team to open the postseason with consecutive shutouts, and they did so against Atlanta.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves beat Reds 5-0 to win first postseason series in 19 years

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Thursday to win the Wild Card Series 2-0 for their first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes: Braves try to clinch wild card series Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the franchise's first postseason series in 19 years if they beat the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in game two of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Braves need to put the Reds away today in game two

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves need to ride the momentum of the win on Wednesday and get this wild card series over with Thursday

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews his first postseason start in Game Two

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first ever postseason start in game two of the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Pitching came through in game one for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the pitching bailed the Braves out with 13 scoreless innings in game one of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Single Ends Epic Pitcher's Duel in 13 Innings

Freddie Freeman got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win in game one of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

philthepenguin00

Freddie Freeman talks about his game-winning hit in the 13th inning

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman on his game-winning hit against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves set playoff roster for Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves have finalized the playoff roster for the series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Max Fried recaps pitcher's dual with Trevor Bauer

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about his seven scoreless innings in the first game of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker proud of his Braves team after the 1-0 extra-inning win

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke about the tremendous win for the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds in game one of the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks