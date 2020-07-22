BravesCentral
Jeff Francoeur tests positive for COVID-19

Bill Shanks

Former Braves outfielder and current broadcaster Jeff Francoeur announced Tuesday he has tested positive fo COVID-19

Francoeur is in his second full season as a Braves broadcaster for Fox Sports South. Tom Glavine was in the booth with Chip Caray for Tuesday night's exhibition game against the Miami Marlins.

Francoeur's association with the Braves started 18 years ago when he was Atlanta's first round pick in the 2002 draft out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, just north of Atlanta.

He made his big-league debut with much fanfare in 2005 and was Atlanta'ts regular right fielder until he was traded to the Mets in 2009. 

Francoeur also played with the Rangers, Royals, Giants, Padres and Phillies before returning to the Braves in 2016. He played in 99 games before being traded to the Marlins to finish his 12-year MLB career.

Francoeur finished with a .261 career batting average, a .303 on base percentage, 160 home runs, 698 runs batted in and 1373 hits, with 54 stolen bases.

Long a fan favorite as a hometown kid playing for the Braves, the fans also embraced Francoeur as an announcer. He drew rave reviews as a color commentator, and even did work in the postseason last year for TBS Sports.

Let's wish Jeff the best and hope he stays asymptomatic in his battle with this virus.

