Jeff Treadway on the Braves special 1991 season

Bill Shanks

Jeff Treadway was almost the perfect Atlanta Brave. He was a Georgian. Born in Griffin, just under 40 miles from Atlanta. He played baseball at Griffin High School, at Middle Georgia College in Cochran and then college ball in Athens at the University of Georgia.

And he completed the circle when he was traded to the Braves at the end of spring training in 1989. The Braves weren’t very good then, but Treadway established himself as a regular, starting second baseman.

Treadway hit .277 in his first season with the Braves, with a .317 on base percentage, eight home runs and 40 runs batted in. Then in 1990, Treadway was even better. He hit .283, with a .320 OBP, 11 home runs and 59 RBI.

When 1991 rolled around, Treadway had some injury issues. Manager Bobby Cox also started using Mark Lemke a bit more, so Treadway was limited to 336 plate appearances after having more than 500 for two years in a row. Treadway hit .320 with a .368 OBP, three home runs and 32 RBI.

Even more injuries helped ruined his 1992 season, as he hit only .222 in 61 games for the Braves. Treadway was released before the 1993 season and played with the Indians, Dodgers and Expos to finish out his nine-year career.

Treadway managed in the Braves farm system for a few years in the late-1990s. He then left pro ball and decided to coach at the high school level to be closer to his family. He’s coached boys baseball and girls softball at Stratford Academy in Macon the last decade.

Here’s the complete interview with former Braves second baseman Jeff Treadway:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-jeff-treadway-interview/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

