Jeremy Walker put on the 45-day Injured List

Bill Shanks

The Braves announced their first roster move in three-plus months today when Jeremy Walker was placed on the injured list.

Walker made his MLB debut last summer and pitched in six games for the Braves. He had a 1.93 ERA with two earned runs allowed on nine hits in 9.1 innings, four walks and six strikeouts.

Last year in the minor leagues, Walker pitched for Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He was 3-7 with a 2.88 ERA in 32 games, with one start and seve saves. Walker allowed 76 hits in 81.1 innings, 33 runs, 26 earned runs, 11 walks and 82 strikeouts.

It was a coming-out party of sorts for Walker, who had so-so numbers in his previous three minor league seasons. He had a 3.81 ERA in his first three years in the Braves system with 238 strikeouts in 321 innings pitched.

Walker did not pitch in a Grapefruit League game for the Braves this spring. He talked with us in spring training. Here is part ONE and part TWO of that interview.

The Braves will now have an open spot on the 40-man roster with Walker going on the 45-day injured list with the shoulder impingement. They could fill that spot by adding Felix Hernandez, Charlie Culberson or Josh Tomlin, all of whom were in camp as non-roster players.

