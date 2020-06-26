BravesCentral
Jerome Jurenovich Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks

Will the TV broadcast use a delay? How will the televised-game experience be in 2020? Bill Shanks talks with Fox Sports South's Jerome Jurenovich.

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

First baseman Freddie Freeman was coming back from his elbow surgery and the results were really good in spring training, even with a small sample size. Freeman hit .400 in his 10 Grapefruit League at bats with two runs batted in. He also had four walks.

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

