Jerome Jurenovich talks with Bill Shanks about the restart of the baseball season.

Here are more stats from spring training:

Adeiny Hechavarria was having a good spring. The reserve infielder had four hits in 12 at bats. The Braves expect Hechavarria to provide great defense from the bench and also be a solid bat in the late innings when a pinch-hitter is needed.

Adam Duvall hit .310 in his 29 Grapefruit League at bats. He had three doubles and three runs batted in. His OBP was .394.

Ozzie Albies had his batting average at .303 with a .324 OBP in his 33 spring at bats. His double-play partner, Dansby Swanson, was hitting .259 with three RBI and a double.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Bryse Wilson struggled, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA was 8.44.

Cole Hamels did not pitch in any Grapefruit League game, nursing his sore shoulder. The Braves hope he will be on a regular schedule for Spring Training 2.0.

