BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Josh Tomlin on the changes in relief pitching

Bill Shanks

Last year to begin the regular season, the Braves had Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Carle, Jonny Venters, Wes Parsons and Jesse Biddle on the roster. Things have drastically changed for the better. Manager Brian Snitker will have a good problem to figure out when to pitch his solid group of relievers. Could Josh Tomlin be back in that bullpen?

ATLANTA BRAVES
Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL
Gone from last season: Josh Tomlin (50 relief appearances), Jerry Blevins (45), Anthony Swarzak (44)
Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)
2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)
New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)
Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson
NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.
AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean Newcomb and all other Braves starters did well in Florida

Bill Shanks breaks down how the Braves starting pitchers did in the 2020 Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker will have to wait on managing the 2020 Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how baseball must take a backseat to making sure this awful virus doesn't get out of hand

Bill Shanks

Wright delivers another strong performance in spring finale

Braves get another great starting pitching performance in their final Grapefruit League game of the year

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin on his transition to the bullpen

Braves relief pitcher Josh Tomlin loves his role now as a bullpen piece for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried pitches well in his third start of the spring

Max Fried and Braves three relievers pitch scoreless frames in Atlanta's victory over the Minnesota Twins

Bill Shanks

Patrick Weigel thrilled to finally be healthy and ready for the big leagues

Atlanta Braves reliever Patrick Weigel is glad he's healthy and feels prepared to pitch in the big leagues in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka with a solid start for the Braves in North Port

Braves potential opening day starter Mike Soroka continued Atlanta's dominance on the mound Tuesday with another solid outing.

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Shanks talks about the struggling outfielders

Bill Shanks talks about the options the Braves have to align their outfield.

Bill Shanks

by

Redd$1

Patrick Weigel on fighting for a job in the Atlanta bullpen

Patrick Weigel was slowed by Tommy John surgery, but he is now making strides to make his big league debut in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Braves starters getting in a good mid-spring groove

The Atlanta Braves starting pitchers have been on a roll as of late. Bill Shanks wonders if it can continue as we get closer to opening day.

Bill Shanks