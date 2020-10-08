Kyle Wright makes his first career postseason appearance and his ninth start of the season...Has made just 13 career starts and 20 career appearances. • His nine starts during the regular season are a new career-most total. • Atlanta’s Game 2 and Game 3 starters have just 19 career major league starts between them. • Made a career-most eight starts during his third major league campaign, going 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA (22 ER/38.0 IP)...Won each of his last two decisions and the Braves won his last three starts.

Went 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA (5 ER/19.0 IP) in his last three starts, allowing opponents to bat just .164 and walking six. • The wins came after Wright went 0-7 to begin his major league career...Prior to his last three outings, the Braves were just 2-14 in the 16 career games in which Wright had pitched. • Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions. • Has made three career starts against Miami, going 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA (10 ER/13.0 IP) and allowing 23 baserunners while fanning just nine. • In two starts against Miami this season, allowed nine hits, eight runs and eight walks over 7.0 innings (10.29 ERA), yielding three home runs and going 0-2. • Atlanta was outscored 16-2 in his two starts.

Pitched a new career high in innings in each of his last three games, culminating in 6.2 innings versus Boston on September 25. • Tied his career high with 6.0 innings on September 13 at WSH before pitching 6.1 frames on September 20 at NYM. • Allowed opponents to bat just .164/.233/.284 with a .516 OPS during his last three starts...Over his first 16 career appearances, opponents batted .292/.417/545 with a .962 OPS. • Pitched primarily at Triple-A Gwinnett during the 2019 season, and over his final 10 starts with the Stripers he went 7-0 and pitched to a 2.61 ERA. • His 2.61 ERA over those starts, which spanned from June 28 through the end of the season, ranked as the lowest across all of Triple-A baseball. • Gwinnett went 9-1 during his 10 starts in that span, while Wright fanned 70 batters and allowed opponents to bat just .239. 2020 Recap • He opened the season in Atlanta’s rotation and made four starts for the Braves, going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA (12 ER/15.0 IP) before being optioned on 8/20.

Was recalled, 9/8, from the club’s alternate training site and allowed seven hits and five runs over 4.0 innings to take the loss vs. Miami...Allowed a careermost three home runs. Tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched, August 8 at Philadelphia...Took the loss after allowing six hits and four runs. • All four runs scored in the fourth, and all four scored via home run...J.T. Realmuto hit a solo shot, and Jay Bruce followed later with a three-run homer. • Following the runs allowed, Wright retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. • Made the first scoreless start of his career, August 2 against the Mets...Held New York to five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings...Struck out five. • Held New York hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Started against Tampa Bay, July 28, for his first start of the season and allowed four hits, three walks and five runs over 2.2 innings, • Struck out the first two batters he faced and was through 2.2 scoreless innings before allowing five straight batters to reach (two walks and three singles) with two outs in the third. • Made his first Interleague start with his season debut at Tampa Bay. • Faced Boston in his major league debut for the only Interleague appearance of his career... Made his major league debut 9/4 vs. BOS and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts…Fanned the first batter he faced, Jackie Bradley Jr., on five pitches for his first career strikeout. • Made his second Opening Day roster after also breaking with Atlanta last season.