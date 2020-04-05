BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Greg Maddux made his Braves debut 27 years ago Sunday

Bill Shanks

It was twenty-seven years ago Sunday, April 5, that Greg Maddux made his debut in a Braves uniform. Maddux pitched 8.1 shutout innings and allowed five hits, walked three and struck out four in what would become a very typical Greg Maddux-like performance for the right-hander.

Maddux had an incredible first season for the Braves. He was 20-10 with a 2.36 earned run average, 228 hits allowed in 267 innings pitched, with 52 walks and 197 strikeouts in 36 starts.

He was particularly strong down the stretch, as the Braves went on an unbelievable run to catch the San Francisco Giants in the National League West race. Maddux was 8-2 in his final 12 starts in August and September, with a 1.46 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched.

Maddux was named the Cy Young Award winner for the second of what would be four-straight seasons winning the honor. Maddux received 20 of the 24 first place votes, with his teammate Tom Glavine getting the other four votes.

Surprisingly, Maddux was not effective in the 1993 postseason. He pitched two games against the Phillies in the National League Championship Series and was 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA. He allowed seven earned runs in 12.2 innings, with seven walks and 11 strikeouts.

Maddux had a tremendous 11-year run in Atlanta. He was 194-88 with a 2.63 ERA in 363 starts. He finished his career by going back to Chicago to play a season-and-a-half with the Cubs and then parts of two seasons each with the Dodgers and Padres.

He entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 after winning 355 games, eighth-most in MLB history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Soroka Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks finishes his three-part interview with Braves starter Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Joe Torre belongs in the Braves Hall of Fame

The Braves need to honor Joe Torre for his nine years as a player and three years as a manager.

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Mike Soroka talks about the rotation doing well in spring training

Bill Shanks talks with Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka about Atlanta's rotation

Bill Shanks

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka talks about what he's doing to wait on the season

Mike Soroka talks with Bill Shanks about what he's doing to wait on the start of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Jeff Treadway talks about the Braves special 1991 season

In the final part of the interview, former Braves second baseman Jeff Treadway talks about the special 1991 season

Bill Shanks

Jeff Treadway talks about being traded to the hometown Braves

Jeff Treadway played second base with his hometown Braves from 1989-1992.

Bill Shanks

Braves third baseman Austin Riley turns 23 Thursday

Austin Riley is now 23 years old, and the fans can't wait him to get back out at third base for the Atlanta Braves once the season begins

Bill Shanks

Niekro a forgotten legend for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how Phil Niekro was such a big part of Atlanta Braves baseball

Bill Shanks

Happy Birthday Philip Henry Niekro

Former Atlanta Braves star and baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is celebrating another birthday Wednesday

Bill Shanks

Jeff Treadway Interview - Part One

Former Braves second baseman Jeff Treadway talks with Bill Shanks about the motivation he had after not being drafted after he played so well at the University of Georgia

Bill Shanks