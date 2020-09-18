Max Fried was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to tonight’s game...Set for his 10th start of the season...Makes his 49th career start and his 66th career appearance. • Was placed on the IL September 8, backdated to September 6, and missed 11 games with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. • His 1.98 ERA on the season is tied for fourth lowest in the majors, and his six wins are tied for fourth.

Only Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (1.71 ERA), Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (1.74 ERA) and the Cubs’ Yu Darvish (1.86 ERA) have been better. • Fried is the first Braves pitcher to win each of his first six decisions since Oscar Villarreal started 7-0 in relief in 2006, and the first starter to do so since Denny Neagle was 7-0 in 1997.

Pitches against the Mets for the second time this season and the 13th time in his career, making his eighth start...Is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA (15 ER/45.0 IP) over his first 12 games. • Has made more appearances and starts against the Mets than any other team. • Pitched against them in the second game of the season, July 25, and allowed two hits and two runs over 5.0 innings...Carried a no-hitter through 4.1 innings before Michael Conforto doubled with one out in the fifth.

Is the only qualified pitcher in the majors to not allow a home run this season. • Fried’s 63.1-inning homerless streak is the longest in the majors, 6.1 innings longer than any other pitcher (Brad Keller, 57). • Fried has opened the season with nine straight homerless starts, the longest stretch for an Atlanta pitcher since Mike Minor also had nine straight such starts to open the 2011 season...No Braves pitcher has gone longer since Zane Smith in 1986, who opened the year with 13 straight homerless starts.

Picked Victor Robles off first base in the third inning of his last start, September 5 vs. Washington, for his fourth pickoff of the season. Fried’s four pickoffs are tied for most in the majors, and he’s needed just 12 pick-off attempts to do so…Since his major league debut on August 8, 2017, Fried’s 14 pickoffs are tied for most in the majors, and he has been successful on 19% (14-for-74) of his attempts…In that same span, all of baseball has picked off 706 runners on 42,070 attempts (0.017%).

Atlanta won each of Fried’s first eight starts this season before losing his last turn, September 5 vs. Washington. • He was the only pitcher in the majors to make at least eight starts this season and have his team win each of them. • Fried’s run of team wins was the longest to open a season for a Braves starter since Atlanta won all 12 of Kris Medlen’s starts in 2012, and was tied for the fifth-longest such streak since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966. • Has made six starts this season in which he went at least 5.0 innings and allowed no more than one run, tied for the second most such starts in the majors...CHI’s Yu Darvish has seven. • All six of Fried’s starts came consecutively, July 30 to August 26, and his run of starts allowing one run or fewer in at least 5.0 innings of work was the second-longest such run in franchise history…Kris Medlen did so in seven straight starts in 2012. • Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz each went five straight games just once in their Braves careers.

Beat Boston, 6-3, on 8/31. • Fried has never lost an Interleague game in his career, going 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA (10 ER/41.1 IP) in seven starts against the American League…He has beaten Tampa Bay, Toronto, New York and Boston this season. • He is one of just two pitchers since the advent of Interleague Play in 1997 to open their career with at least sevem straight victories against the opposing league, joining just Justin Verlander (7 straight). • Allowed three hits and one run over 6.2 innings, 7/30 vs. TB to earn his first win of the season...The start was the longest outing by a Braves starter this season. • Fried carried a perfect game through 4.2 innings before Mike Brosseau singled up the middle…The perfect game bid was the longest by a Braves starter since Fried himself pitched 5.2 perfect frames on April 4 of last season against the Cubs.

Made his season debut in Atlanta’s second game, 7/25 at NYM, and tossed 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five • The outing marked the second straight season in which he carried a no-hitter through at least 4.0 innings in his first start...Took a perfect game through 5.2 innings in his first start of 2019, April 4 vs. CHI.

Information from the Braves Media Relations Notes