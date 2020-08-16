SI.com
Max Fried does it again

Bill Shanks

The Braves had lost four games in a row. That’s when you have to call on your ace to snap the losing streak.

That’s exactly what Max Fried did Saturday in Miami, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings against the Marlins. He allowed four hits, walked four and struck out seven – including five in a row.

Fried did not get a decision, as Will Smith allowed a solo home run in the 8 inning to allow the Marlins to tie the game 1-1. The Braves came back in the top of the 9 inning with a solo home run by Adam Duvall and hung on for the 2-1 victory.

Fried’s slider was devastating Saturday night. He mixed his pitches perfectly well and had the Marlins hitters off stride all night. Fried has gotten even more confident, it seems, since his teammate Mike Soroka got hurt almost two weeks ago.

In those three starts for Fried since Soroka’s injury, he’s allowed one run on 12 hits in 17.1 innings, with six walks and 16 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 0.52.

The difference between Max Fried and the rest of the rotation is scary. Fried has now allowed four runs on 17 hits in 29.0 innings, with nine walks and 28 strikeouts. His ERA is now 1.24, which is the best in the National League.

And what has the rest of the rotation done?

The non-Max Fried starters are 0-8 with a 7.24 earned run average. They have allowed 52 earned runs on 68 hits in 64.2 innings, 41 walks and 51 strikeouts.

The Braves will give Robbie Erlin a shot on Sunday. They picked him off the waiver wire last week and he pitched in relief on Monday. The Braves likely will call up a prospect for Tuesday’s game, with Tucker Davidson the likely candidate. Touki Toussaint will likely start the first game of the homestand Monday against the Nationals.

