Max Fried makes his third career postseason start, and his 11th career playoff appearance. • Does not have a decision in the postseason, pitching to a 4.67 ERA (9 ER/17.1 IP) in 10 career playoff games. • Allowed four earned runs in 4.0 innings during last year’s NLDS vs. St. Louis, and all four runs scored in 1.2 innings of relief in Game 5...Pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Games 1-3.

Has made two starts in the 2020 postseason, starting Game 1 of the Wild Card Series vs. Cincinnati and Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Miami...Does not have a decision and has allowed four earned runs in 11.0 innings...Atlanta has won both games. • In his NLDS start against the Marlins, allowed six hits and four runs over 4.0 innings...The four runs are the most he allowed in a start all season. • Pitched 7.0 scoreless innings in his Wild Card start against the Reds...Became the first Braves pitcher to throw at least 7.0 scoreless innings in the playoffs since Mike Foltynewicz in Game 2 of the NLDS last year, and the first lefthander to do so since Tom Glavine in Game 2 of the 2001 NLDS vs. Houston.

Fried threw his 7.0 scoreless innings in just 78 pitches against Cincinnati, becoming just the second Braves pitcher to go as many scoreless innings on as few of pitches in the postseason…Glavine also pitched 7.0 scoreless on just 72 pitches in Game 7 of the 1996 NLCS. • Fried’s 7.0 scoreless in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series were followed by Ian Anderson’s 6.0 scoreless innings in Game 2... They are the first Braves teammates with back-to-back scoreless starts in the playoffs since Steve Avery and John Smoltz in Game 6 and Game 7 of the 1991 NLCS versus Pittsburgh.

Has made three career appearances, all starts, against the Dodgeres and is 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA (8 ER/11.0 IP)...In two starts during the 2019 season, allowed seven earned runs in 6.0 innings (10.50 ERA) and went 0-1. • Pitched in all four games of the 2018 NLDS vs. the Dodgers, throwing 2.1 innings of relief and allowing one hit, one walk and one run with one strikeout...Had a 3.86 ERA in the series.

Was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and attended Harvard-Westlake Upper School, located 14 miles from Dodger Stadium, for his final year of high school. 2020 Recap • Made 11 starts during the regular season, going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA (14 ER/56.0 IP) and 50 strikeouts...The Braves went 10-1 in his 11 starts. • His seven wins tied for third most in the majors, and he was one of just two pitchers in baseball with at least five wins and zero losses...TB’s Josh Fleming was 5-0. • No team in baseball won more of one pitcher’s starts than the Braves did with Fried, going 10-1 in his turns...The Indians went 10-2 in Shane Bieber’s 12 starts, while the Padres were 10-2 in starts by Dinelson Lamet.

Won each of his seven decisions on the season...He was the first Braves pitcher to win each of his first seven decisions since Oscar Villarreal started 7-0 in relief in 2006, and the first starter to do so since Denny Neagle was 7-0 in 1997. • His 24 wins over the past two seasons are most in the majors by a left-hander, one more than Seattle’s Marco Gonzalez...Only one pitcher, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, has more wins than Fried since the start of last year...Cole has 27 wins. • Finished the season with 56.0 innings, 4.0 innings short of qualifying for the ERA title...His 2.25 ERA would have ranked fourth lowest in the N.L. with enough innings.

He pitched just 1.0 inning in his final start of the season before leaving the game after tweaking his left ankle fielding a bunt in the first inning. • Had he qualied, his 2.25 ERA would have been the lowest for a Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux logged a 2.22 ERA in 1998. • No qualified left-hander had an ERA as low as Fried’s for the Braves since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966...Tom Glavine has the lowest, a 2.47 ERA in 1998. • Was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to his start on September 18, and pitched 5.0 one-run innings vs. Washington. • Was placed on the IL September 8, backdated to September 6, and missed 11 games with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. • Made seven starts this season in which he went at least 5.0 innings and allowed no more than one run, tied for the second most such starts in the majors...CHI’s Yu Darvish had eight.

Fried’s first six such starts came consecutively, July 30 to August 26, and his run of starts allowing one run or fewer in at least 5.0 innings of work was the second-longest such run in franchise history…Kris Medlen did so in seven straight starts in 2012.

For more Braves coverage, listen Monday at 3:00 pm ET to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Bill will also host a Facebook Live after every Braves NLCS game on the Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page. Follow Bill on Twitter @BillShanks