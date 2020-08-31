Max Fried will start Monday's first game of the series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. He'll oppose right-hander Colton Brewer, who is 0-2 with a 4.57 earned run average. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fried is a National League Cy Young candidate. He's 5-0 with an ERA of 1.35. He's allowed six earned runs on 26 hits in 40 innings, with 12 walks and 38 strikeouts.

Fried has yet to give up a home run this year. His walk total continues to be impressive as his BB/9 inning ratio is 2.7. It was 2.6 last year. This follows the 5.3 mark he had in that category in 2018.

For his career, Fried is now 24-11 with a 3.46 ERA in 63 games (46 starts). He has allowed 256 hits in 265.1 innings, with 102 earned runs, 91 walks and 277 strikeouts.

There is really too much pressure on Fried, who you would think could have at least a subpar game at some point this season. He is the rotation, at least until the Braves find someone else to bring some stability to the group of starters.

Ian Anderson has had just one start and the team just acquired Tommy Milone on Sunday. There is just so much pressure on Fried to continue his good work and be the only dependable starter in the rotation. Others must step up.

This will be Fried's first start against the Boston Red Sox in his career.

For more coverage on the Atlanta Braves, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com in Middle Georgia. You can follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.