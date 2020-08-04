Here are Monday's postgame notes from the Braves Media Relations Department:

Miscellaneous Bits: The Braves tonight lost for the first time in six games (7/28 at TB)…The five-game winning streak is the longest streak by any National League team this season…The Mets broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs in the third inning…It marked only the second time this year the Braves did not score first…The other such game was on Opening Day when they also faced the Mets’ Jacob deGrom…The Braves are 7-2 when scoring first this season.

Mike Soroka: Tore his right Achilles tendon in the third inning and will miss the rest of the season…He was helped off the field when falling off the mound after J.D. Davis hit into a force out…In the 37 start of his career, walked a single-game career-high four batter…Had walked one or fewer hitters in a start 20 times…He entered tonight averaging just 2.17 walks per nine innings…This was the only start of his career in which he did not record a strikeout.

Soroka by 23: Tomorrow is Mike Soroka’s 23 birthday…With tonight’s start, he has made 37 career starts and has a 2.86 ERA (68 ER/214.0 IP)…Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, there have been 123 pitchers to make at least as many starts at Soroka at age 22 or younger…Only eight of those pitchers have a better ERA than Soroka’s 2.86 mark – Jose Fernandez (2.40), Dwight Gooden (2.46), Mark Fidrych (2.47), Vida Blue (2.48), Jon Matlack (2.56), Frank Tanana (2.73), Mark Prior (2.74) and Bert Blylevan (2.76).

Travis d’Arnaud: Against his former batterymate and in just his third career game against the Mets, hit a home run and singled off deGrom…The home run produced an exit velocity of 101.4 mph, while the single came on a 99.8 mph deGrom fastball…That is the fastest pitch that he has recorded a hit off of in his career, topping the previous of 99.4, a double of Atlanta’s Arodys Vizcaino on 9/12/15.

Ronald Acuña Jr.: After singling twice and driving in a run, hit .353 (6-for-17) with four extra-base hits in the four-game series…Over the first seven games of the season, Acuña went 4-for-28 (.143) with only one extra-base hit and 14 strikeouts…Both of Acuña’s singles were hit with an exit velocity of over 100 mph, including his fifth-inning single of 105.8 mph…All six hits in the series produced an exit velocity of at least 96 mph.

Dansby Swanson: Struck out in all four of his plate appearances…Dating to last season, Swanson had got a hit in each of his previous 11 games, tying a career-best streak (previously: 4/28-5/8/19)…Entering today, Seattle’s Kyle Lewis was the only other player who got a hit in each of his team’s first 10 games this season…Swanson has previously struck out four times in a game twice in his career.

Chris Rusin: Made his Braves debut, reliving Mike Soroka, and threw 3.1 innings…Was his longest relief outing since going 2.2 innings on June 24, 2018 against Miami as a member of the Rockies.