SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Max Fried's stuff ordinary Saturday against Washington

Bill Shanks

Max Fried: Made his first start of the season against Washington and held the Nationals to five hits and three runs in 5.0 innings of work…He extended his majors-best homerless streak to 63.1 innings, and remains the only qualified starter in the majors to not allow a home run this season…He has yet to allow a home run in nine starts, the longest stretch for an Atlanta pitcher since Mike Minor also had nine straight such starts to open the 2011 season.

Max Fried Pickoffs: Fried picked Victor Robles off first base in the third inning for his fourth pickoff of the season…Fried’s four pickoffs are most in the majors, and he’s needed just 12 pick-off attempts to do so…Since his major league debut on August 8, 2017, Fried’s 14 pickoffs are most in the majors, and he has been successful on 19% (14-for-74) of his attempts…In that same span, all of baseball has picked off 685 runners on 40,813 attempts (0.017%).

Max Fried Team Wins: Atlanta lost tonight for the first time in a game Max Fried started this season…Atlanta had won all nine of Fried’s starts entering play, and he was the only pitcher in the majors to make at least that many starts and have his team win each of them…This run of team wins was the longest to open a season for a Braves pitcher since 2012, when Atlanta won each of Kris Medlen’s first 12 starts

Fried's next start will likely be Thursday when the Braves start their series against the Nationals in Washington.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves lose 10-4 to Nationals

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Max Fried's ordinary stuff and the loss to Washington

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin previews his Sunday start versus the Nationals

Josh Tomlin tries to help the Braves get a series split with the Nationals in Sunday's start at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves try to split the series with Washington Sunday at Truist Park

The Braves end their series Sunday with the Nationals as Josh Tomlin gets the start

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried to the mound Saturday versus Nationals

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about his upcoming start against Washington on Saturday

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna talks about his big day against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna talks about his three home runs in the double-header with the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's loss to Washington 10-9

The Atlanta Braves lost game two of the double-header 10-9 to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna homers twice in return as Braves beat Nationals 7-1

Atlanta Braves beat Washington Nationals 7-1 in game one of double-header at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone talks about his Atlanta debut against Washington

Atlanta Braves starter Tommy Milone talks about his performance against the Nationals Friday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos swung and missed at helping rotation

Bill Shanks talks about how the rotation needed help, but the front office failed to act

Bill Shanks

by

RobbieRobinson720

Tommy Milone goes for the Braves in game one against the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves play a double-header Friday against the Washington Nationals. Brian Snitker previewed the series

Bill Shanks