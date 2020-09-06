Max Fried: Made his first start of the season against Washington and held the Nationals to five hits and three runs in 5.0 innings of work…He extended his majors-best homerless streak to 63.1 innings, and remains the only qualified starter in the majors to not allow a home run this season…He has yet to allow a home run in nine starts, the longest stretch for an Atlanta pitcher since Mike Minor also had nine straight such starts to open the 2011 season.

Max Fried Pickoffs: Fried picked Victor Robles off first base in the third inning for his fourth pickoff of the season…Fried’s four pickoffs are most in the majors, and he’s needed just 12 pick-off attempts to do so…Since his major league debut on August 8, 2017, Fried’s 14 pickoffs are most in the majors, and he has been successful on 19% (14-for-74) of his attempts…In that same span, all of baseball has picked off 685 runners on 40,813 attempts (0.017%).

Max Fried Team Wins: Atlanta lost tonight for the first time in a game Max Fried started this season…Atlanta had won all nine of Fried’s starts entering play, and he was the only pitcher in the majors to make at least that many starts and have his team win each of them…This run of team wins was the longest to open a season for a Braves pitcher since 2012, when Atlanta won each of Kris Medlen’s first 12 starts

Fried's next start will likely be Thursday when the Braves start their series against the Nationals in Washington.