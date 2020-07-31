BravesCentral
Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

Bill Shanks

No other team in baseball wanted Mike Foltynewicz, so he will stay with the Braves and join the workout "other 30" team in Gwinnett.

The Braves designated Foltynewicz for assignment Monday right after his dismal performance against Tampa Bay. If not claimed or traded, the Braves had the ability to keep him - yet off the 40-man roster - and let him try and work things out at the Gwinnett park with minor league coaches.

Last season when the Braves sent Foltynewicz down after a rocky start, he figured things out with his slider and came back better than ever.

In Foltynewicz's first 11 starts with Atlanta in 2019, he was 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA and then got sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett. When he came back in early-August, Foltynewicz finished the season strong. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA in his final 10 starts.

The Braves will likely try to add weight to Foltynewicz frame. There is little doubt his weight loss contributed to the decrease in his velocity. 

If Foltynewicz could come back, might it be as a reliever? For years, many have wondered if Foltynewicz would be better suited for a relief role.

He needs to make a good impression. There seems to be a great chance the Braves will non-tender him this winter, especially if he doesn't seem to have a future role with the club due to his inconsistency.

