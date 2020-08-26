SI.com
Mike Soroka talks about his Achilles' injury

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka has about nine more days in a cast. Then he will transition to a boot and continue with his exercises to get the injured Achilles' healed and ready for an offseason of strenuous strength and conditioning exercises.

Soroka met with the media today for the first time since his injury on August 3.

Of course, Soroka was asked what the feeling was like when he came off the mound to field the ball that led to the injury.

"As soon as I realized that the ball didn't hit me in the back of the ankle, you know when I kind of went down I knew what had happened," Soroka said. "I have pulled enough muscles to know that it wasn't muscle-related, and you know, I heard it too so that didn't help."

Soroka said he hopes to feel good enough to push the envelope in his recovery, but it will be a learning experience to go through the process. 

Soroka talked with Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright, who had a similar injury a few years ago and was back in five months after his surgery. Since Soroka injured his in early-August, that would give him almost eight month until the first of April next season. Soroka believes five months is the threshold to see how long the complete recovery could take.

"I'd love to be on the short end," Soroka said. "But if it takes an extra month or two I will completely understand and we will go that way if necessary."

