Nick Markakis rejoins the Atlanta Braves

It’s quite a day for the Atlanta Braves. They are getting back catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, who have been sick with COVID-like symptoms but have tested negative each time, and then another familiar face is returning to the team.

Nick Markakis opted out a few weeks ago, but in these trying times (have you heard that phrase in the last 30 minutes?) people have the right to change their mind. Markakis is now opting in, wanting to play again for the Braves.

The Braves had to appeal to MLB for Markakis to return, and it was obviously granted for him to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.

Markakis was spooked when he spoke with Freddie Freeman the day after it was revealed Freeman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling severe symptoms. Markakis is 36. He’s made all the money he could ever spend. It just didn’t seem worth it to him.

But then Markakis watched a few of the games and obviously felt the need to come back.

“Sometimes in life you make rash decisions without thinking things through,” Markakis admitted. “At the time, I thought it was the right decision, and it still could be the right decision. But I’m going against my decision.

“I’d like to come back. Sitting at home, watching these guys compete the last couple of days and all the risks that they’re taking going out there, you know, in a way just deep down in the pit of my stomach, I just felt like I needed to be out there.”

In this crazy, shortened season, the Braves will take every talented player they can get. The tried to make up for Markakis’ absence by signing Matt Adams. But they’ll gladly take another potent left-handed bat like Markakis.

And let’s be honest, Markakis’ presence in the socially distanced clubhouse will be valuable. This is still going to be a challenge to complete this season, and the more veteran voices the younger players can hear to keep them in line, the better.

The Braves have had a weird five games at the plate. They busted out late in the game Saturday to win in extra innings, and then Sunday they blew the Mets out scoring 14 runs. But it’s the strikeouts – 64 in five games – that are a concern.

Markakis will definitely help that when he gets back. He will also give the Braves more options for platoons, like was originally believed with him and Adam Duvall getting most of the playing time in right field.

Getting d’Arnaud in the lineup will help the production, as well. He had a great summer camp and having him bat sixth really lengthens the lineup and provides more power. It also means, at least in Wednesday’s game, the team’s hottest hitter (Dansby Swanson) will be batting seventh.

This is a very deep team. Markakis joins Duvall, Ronald Acuna, Ender Inciarte, Marcell Ozuna and (for the time being) Scott Schebler in the outfield. This gives manager Brian Snitker a tremendous list of options for the designated hitter in every game – a luxury not every NL manager has in the first year with the DH.

With Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman struggling so far, you still know those two are going to hit. And with Markakis back and d’Arnaud ready to make his Atlanta debut, the Braves should be in great position to be a tremendous offensive team for the next 55 games.

