BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Philip Pfeifer Interview

Bill Shanks

With the changes the Braves made before the trade deadline and the signing of Will Smith, Atlanta’s bullpen has a chance to be one of the best in baseball.

Last year to begin the regular season, the Braves had Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Carle, Jonny Venters, Wes Parsons and Jesse Biddle on the roster. Things have drastically changed for the better. Manager Brian Snitker will have a good problem to figure out when to pitch his solid group of relievers.

Here are how the bullpens stack up in the NL East.

ATLANTA BRAVES
Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL
Gone from last season: Josh Tomlin (50 relief appearances), Jerry Blevins (45), Anthony Swarzak (44)
Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)
2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)
New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)
Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson
NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.
AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Austin Riley and Johan Camargo platoon at third base?

Bill Shanks and Russ Brown talk about what could happen at third base.

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves top pitching prospect Ian Anderson

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Did the Braves make a mistake in letting Julio Teheran go

Bill Shanks talks about whether the Braves made a mistake in bringing in Cole Hamels and letting Julio Teheran go over the offseason

Bill Shanks

Johan Camargo and Austin Riley are battling it out for third base

Bill Shanks discusses what the Braves may be thinking when deciding on who will start at third base this season.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb pitches well in his second spring start

Left-hander Sean Newcomb continues to pitch well in his quest for a spot in the Braves rotation.

Bill Shanks

Bryce Ball Interview - Part Two

Braves prospect Bryce Ball talks with Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks

Bryce Ball making good first impression on the Braves

Bill Shanks talks with Bryce Ball about what he's working on in spring training.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright has higher expectations in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Braves pitcher Kyle Wright about his expectations for the 2020 season.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his fastball command issues in 2019

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright talks about the issues that kept him from having more success last season.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his mechanical adjustment to his delivery

Kyle Wright talks with Bill Shanks about one simple change in his delivery that could be the key to having better fastball command in 2020.

Bill Shanks