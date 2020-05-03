BravesCentral
1995 Braves Heroes - Ryan Klesko

Bill Shanks

Ryan Klesko was a big hero for the 1995 Braves. He hit three home runs and drove in four in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. If not for the great pitching performance from Tom Glavine in game seven, Klesko might have been the World Series MVP.

Klesko hit .467 (7-15) in the National League Division Series against the Rockies. Then he went 0-10 in the series with the Reds as the Braves won the pennant. But with three home runs against the Indians, Klesko made his mark on the 1995 postseason.

Klesko was one of the biggest position player prospects in Braves history. He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 1995 draft. Many teams wanted him as a pitcher, but the Braves believed he could hit and made him concentrate on playing first base.

Klesko would play in parts of eight seasons with the Braves. He hit .281 with a .361 on base percentage, 139 home runs, 450 runs batted in and 684 hits. Klesko then went on to play for the Padres (when he was traded with Bret Boone and Jason Shiell for Wally Joyner, Reggie Sanders and Quilvio Veras) for eight seasons and the Giants for one last year in 2007.

But his contribution, his home runs, in the 1995 World Series will keep him a Brave forever.

