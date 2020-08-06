We have to remember that Sean Newcomb was a reliever last season. So, maybe it's just going to take him a little time to get back to even where he was two seasons ago as a starting pitcher.

And that Sean Newcomb was a pretty good one. The Braves don't necessarily need Newcomb to be the new ace and replace Mike Soroka. But just getting him back to where he was in 2018 when he was Atlanta's third starter would help.

Two years ago, Newcomb was 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 31 games (30 starts), with 137 hits allowed in 164 innings, 81 walks and 160 strikeouts.

Wednesday in Newcomb's third start for 2020, he was better. He suffered the hard-luck loss, but Newcomb went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits, with only one walk and four strikeouts.

Newcomb lowered his ERA to 6.57. He's now allowed nine runs on 14 hits in 12.1 innings, with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Sean Newcomb faces the Blue Jays Wednesday in Atlanta

The Braves need him to go deeper in games. Wednesday he would have completed the fifth inning, but Ender Inciarte dropped a line drive off the bat of Bo Bichette. The play was ruled a hit, but Inciarte should have had the catch for the third out.

That extended Newcomb's inning and after Bichette was driven home by Cavan Biggio, Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled Newcomb with 92 pitches.

Newcomb will get another start Monday in Philadelphia. Hopefull, he will continue to make progress and give the Braves more innings and someone the team can count on in the rotation after Max Fried.

