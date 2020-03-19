BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Fox Sports South to air some 2019 Braves games

Bill Shanks

Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 pm – June 28, 2019 game against the Mets
Mike Soroka outpitched Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom as the Braves won 6-2 at Citi Field. Austin Riley hit a home run, his 13 of the season

Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 pm – July 5, 2019 game against the Marlins
Julio Teheran pitched well, and the Braves won on a walk-off single by Brian McCann

Friday, March 20 at 1:00 am – August 7, 2019 game against the Twins
The Braves won 11-7 at Target Field. They had a 7-0 lead in the 6 inning. Ozzie Albies hit two home runs and Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna, Jr. added home runs.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 pm – August 18, 2019 game against the Dodgers
This was the game Ronald Acuna, Jr. was pulled for not hustling. Rafael Ortega hit a big grand slam to help the Braves win.

Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 pm – August 22, 2019 game against the Marlins
Mike Soroka pitched well with seven strong innings. Ronald Acuna, Jr. had a walk-off single in the 9 inning for the 3-2 win.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 pm – September 19, 2019 game against the Phillies
Acuna and Riley hit home runs as Soroka outpitched Aaron Nola

Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 pm – September 20, 2019 game against the Giants
The Braves clinched the NL East division championship in this game

Let’s hope Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast will air more Braves games from previous years and even decades if this situation lingers into April and May.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Skip Caray, Ernie Johnson and Pete Van Wieren were THE voices of the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks wants Fox Sports South to go raid the WTBS archives so we can see Braves baseball during these tough days.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker felt good about his rotation when spring training ended

Braves manager Brian Snitker was happy with how his starting pitchers, especially Felix Hernandez, were throwing at the end of the Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

Will Smith was one of the many bright spots in Atlanta's bullpen

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves bullpen, which has been strong parts in paper for 2020.

Bill Shanks

Braves will be good once the season begins

Bill Shanks talks about why the Braves fans should enjoy the season once it gets underway

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker happy with his rotation's success in Florida

Bill Shanks talks with Braves manager Brian Snitker about his rotation

Bill Shanks

Shea Langeliers Interview - Part Five

Bill Shanks interviews Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers about his powerful arm behind the plate.

Bill Shanks

Shea Langeliers Interview - Part Four

Shea Langeliers talks about his improving defensive skills

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about the pause in the baseball calendar

Bill Shanks talks with Braves manager Brian Snitker as the baseball world pushes pause and just waits.

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo will wait on their third base battle

Bill Shanks talks about how Austin Riley and Johan Camargo will have to wait on convincing the Braves who should be the starting third baseman

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about putting the season on pause

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the wait he must endure as we all see what happens with the American emergency.

Bill Shanks