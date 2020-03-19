Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 pm – June 28, 2019 game against the Mets

Mike Soroka outpitched Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom as the Braves won 6-2 at Citi Field. Austin Riley hit a home run, his 13 of the season

Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 pm – July 5, 2019 game against the Marlins

Julio Teheran pitched well, and the Braves won on a walk-off single by Brian McCann

Friday, March 20 at 1:00 am – August 7, 2019 game against the Twins

The Braves won 11-7 at Target Field. They had a 7-0 lead in the 6 inning. Ozzie Albies hit two home runs and Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna, Jr. added home runs.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 pm – August 18, 2019 game against the Dodgers

This was the game Ronald Acuna, Jr. was pulled for not hustling. Rafael Ortega hit a big grand slam to help the Braves win.

Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 pm – August 22, 2019 game against the Marlins

Mike Soroka pitched well with seven strong innings. Ronald Acuna, Jr. had a walk-off single in the 9 inning for the 3-2 win.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 pm – September 19, 2019 game against the Phillies

Acuna and Riley hit home runs as Soroka outpitched Aaron Nola

Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 pm – September 20, 2019 game against the Giants

The Braves clinched the NL East division championship in this game

Let’s hope Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast will air more Braves games from previous years and even decades if this situation lingers into April and May.