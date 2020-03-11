BravesCentral
Starting pitching continues to roll for the Braves

Bill Shanks

First, Mike Soroka pitched four scoreless innings in Atlanta’s win over the Astros at North Port. Soroka allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out two.

Soroka now has an ERA of 3.12, with three runs on seven hits allowed in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts in his spring appearances.

Then in a split squad game in Sarasota against the Orioles, prospect Ian Anderson pitched three scoreless innings, with no hits allowed, no walks and two strikeouts. Anderson now has a 1.59 ERA in his three games.

In Atlanta’s last five spring training games, the starting pitchers have allowed just one run on 11 hits in 19.2 innings, with nine walks and 20 strikeouts.

For a rotation with numerous questions, this is a great sign for the Braves to have this much success, even if it still just March 11. But with Cole Hamels perhaps out for the first quarter of the season, the Braves need to have strength in the rotation for as much of the season as possible.

Wednesday Max Fried will take the mound, and he needs a good start. Fried has allowed three runs on six hits in his three innings of work. His last Grapefruit League game was on February 29 against the Rays.

Atlanta’s bullpen also had some good performances Tuesday. Closer Mark Melancon pitched two scoreless innings, with two strikeouts. Chris Martin and Luke Jackson also pitched one scoreless inning apiece. All three have yet to allow an earned run so far this spring.

However, in the game against the Orioles, Shane Greene’s spring troubles continued as he allowed an earned run in one inning of work. And Grant Dayton’s tough Grapefruit League season continued as he allowed four runs in 1.1 innings. Dayton’s ERA is now 12.71.

