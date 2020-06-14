Spencer Strider Interview - Part Three

Spencer Strider was drafted out of Christian Academy in Knoxville by the Cleveland Indians in the 37th round of the 2017 draft. It was Strider's favorite team, and while he was tempted, the move by Cleveland was basically a gesture, as they knew Strider was headed to college.

When he got to Clemson, Strider made an immediate impression. He was a freshman All-American after going 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (six starts). He allowed 40 hits in 51.0 innings, with 35 walks and 70 strikeouts.

Then, Strider went to the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2018. He did well there, as well, preparing him for a more prominent role with Clemson.

But his season never got off the ground. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow before the 2018 season began. He had Tommy John surgery in February 2018.

Strider was back this spring. He was on a strict pitch count of 50, and he was due to have that increased to 75 in mid-March.

But then, the pandemic hit. And all of a sudden, Clemson's season was over.

Strider pitched in four games this season for the Tigers, who won all four of Strider's appearances. He allowed 13 hits in 12 innings, walked only three and struck out 19.

What has Strider been doing since the pandemic shut down the season?

Here is the full interview.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.