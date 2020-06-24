The transactions freeze will end this Friday at noon ET.

Teams must submit 60-man player pool names by Sunday at 3 pm ET

Not all players on the 40-man roster have to be invited to major league spring training

Players report July 1 – Spring training starts July 3

Opening Day July 23 or 24

Regular season ends September 27

Sixty game regular season with the schedule released before the end of the week

Teams will play 10 games each against opponents in their own division, 20 games against team in interleague play, sticking to geographic region – NL East vs. AL East

Braves will play 10 games each against the Phillies, Nationals, Mets and Marlins. They'll also play 20 games against the teams from the American League East - the Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles, Blue Jays and Rays

Trade deadline will be August 31

Clubs will open the season with 30 players until the 15 day of the season, 28 players until the 28 day of the season and then 26 for the duration. No expanded rosters for September

Teams can take up to 3 taxi squad players on road – one must be a catcher

Designated hitter in the National League

Spring training in their own home cities

Injured List – 10 days

Teams cannot exceed 60 players in their designated player pool. To add a player, the team must remove another through an improved transaction (including trades, waiver claims, releases, outright assignments, etc.)

For all road trips, teams would be allowed to carry up to three players on a taxi squad, including one catcher. Those players would not receive major league service time but would be on hand in case teams needed to make changes to their rosters while on the road

Deadline for players to become postseason-eligible would be September 15

Schedule will not have 5-game series

Players will be prohibited from arriving more than 5 hours before game time and staying longer than 90 minutes after a game

Reporters must leave the ballpark within one hour upon conclusion of postgame interviews

MLB has the right to relocate teams during the regular season to neutral sites for health and safety reason, including the postseason

Agreement allows all players high-risk not to opt out for the season. However, those players who are not at high-risk, or living with a high-risk person or pregnant spouse, would not be paid

Radio broadcasters are permitted to attend road games

TV broadcasters are not expected to travel, so home team will provide feed. Must guarantee it’s a neutral feed, giving equal airtime to both sides

MLB is dividing into three tiers:

Tier 1 – Players, coaches, trainers, doctors, bullpen catcher, physical therapists

Tier 2 – Clubbies, Baseball Ops employees, PR Staff, groundskeeper, Security

Tier 3 – Replay crew, cleaners, cameramen, reporters

Tier 1 – All-Access

Tier 2 – Access to restricted areas but must keep distance from Tier 1 folks and wear PPE

Tier 3 – No access to restricted areas. – Can’t exceed 150 people

Pitchers and catchers report to camp first, then position players

Chewing gum is permitted. However, spitting is prohibited (including but not limited to, saliva, sunflower seeds or peanut shells, or tobacco) at all time in club facilities (including on the field).

Extra inning games will start with a man on second base

