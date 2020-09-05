Tommy Milone made his Braves home debut in Game 1 after being acquired from Baltimore on August 30, and held the Nationals to one run over 4.0 innings. The outing was his third of the season against Washington he’s allowed just four earned runs in 14.0 innings against the Nationals this season.

Milone made his second start for Atlanta after the Braves acquired him on September 30. • Made his eighth start of the season, and the 144th of his career...Is his 182nd career appearance.

Milone had made a pair of starts against Washington this season as a member of the Orioles, and has pitched against them four times in his career...Is 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA (4 ER/22.1 IP) in total against the Nationals. • In two starts this season is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 10.0 innings of work...Pitched 6.0 shutout innings against them on August 7. • His 1.61 career ERA against the Nationals is his lowest against any opponent that he’s faced more than twice.

Milone made his Braves debut on the day Atlanta acquired him from Baltimore, September 30 vs Philadelphia...Allowed a season-most seven runs in just 2.1 innings, but was left with a no-decision following Atlanta’s 10-run second inning. • Marked the most runs he’d allowed in a start since the Braves tagged him for 10 hits and seven runs on August 8, 2018, when he was with the Nationals.

Notes from the Atlanta Braves media relations department