In his first start of the young season, Touki Toussaint pitched four scoreless innings last Saturday against the New York Mets.

The innings were not easy. Toussaint walked three and gave up three hits in the four innings, but he gave the Braves a decent start for his first of the season.

Toussaint will simply need to do even more Thursday night when he pitches in the series finale against the Blue Jays and their rookie hurler Nate Pearson, who made his MLB debut last week.

The Braves starting rotation has an ERA of 4.82, and with staff ace Mike Soroka on the shelf for the rest of the season, the kids, like Toussaint, are going to get their chance to shine.

If Toussaint continues to pitch well, he could lock down a spot in the Atlanta rotation for the rest of the year. It won't be only because the Braves may not have any other options; it hopefully will be that Toussaint has showed he's turned the corner and ready to become a consistent starting pitcher.

This is the final game of Atlanta's homestand. They are 6-2 so far and now 8-5 on the season. The Braves will hit the road to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizen's Bank Park. Kyle Wright is expected to make his third start of the season for the Braves.

