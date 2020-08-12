BravesCentral
After going 6.2 strong innings last Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Braves starter Touki Toussaint lasted only four frames Tuesday in the first game of the two-game set at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Toussaint gave up six runs (five earned) on four hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. He suffered the loss, his first of the season, as the Braves lost the game 9-6 to the Yankees.

New York jumped out in front in the first inning when first baseman Luke Voit hit a three-run home run off Toussaint, who hung a slider. That's a pitch the Braves want Toussaint to throw more of, even though he's more of a curveball pitcher.

Toussaint has now allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 16 hits in 17.1 innings, with five walks and 23 strikeouts in his four games (three starts). His ERA rose from 6.08 to 7.27.

The Braves need Toussaint, especially after sending Sean Newcomb down after his bad start Monday. The team has little choice but to be patient with their young pitcher until they have a better option, which might be difficult still 19 days from the August 31 trade deadline.

After using Bryse Wilson, who had been called up Tuesday morning, in relief, the Braves will be forced to use Huascar Ynoa to start what will likely be a bullpen game for the team in the second game against the Yankees Wednesday night.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

