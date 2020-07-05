BravesCentral
Tyler Flowers on what Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez bring to the Braves

Bill Shanks

Ten years ago, a rotation with Cole Hamels AND Felix Hernandez would have been incredible. They were two of the best starting pitchers in the sport.

Now, they have different stories. Hamels is 36 and is trying to continue his great career, while Hernandez at 34 is trying to revive his career.

Tyler Flowers will be one of the two catchers who will work with Hamels and Hernandez this season. He talked about what the two could mean for the Braves in the 2020 rotation and for the young pitchers.

Hernandez pitched in four games in spring training. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.98.

Hamels didn't pitch in February and March. He was dealing with a shoulder issue that just has him getting back on the mound now. He threw a side session Friday at Truist Park.

Others will be in the rotation. Here's what they did in the spring:

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

