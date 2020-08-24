Brian Snitker had obviously seen enough. After watching Touki Toussaint walk two batters and throw a wild pitch in the fifth inning, Snitker popped out of the dugout when Toussaint started 2-0 on Andrew Knapp. Toussaint was gone, replaced by Tyler Matzek.

It took one pitch for Matzek to get the second out of the inning, as Knapp grounded into a force out. After Matzek walked Roman Quinn to load the bases, he got Andrew McCutchen to fly out and end the inning.

Toussaint’s appearance in the game as a reliever was all the evidence needed that he’s likely out of the rotation. The Braves could have come back with Toussaint as the starter on Tuesday against the Yankees, but not now. Two straight starts that had Toussaint give up nine earned runs in seven innings must have been all the Braves needed to make the switch.

And then Toussaint went out and couldn’t throw strikes Sunday night against the Phillies.

When Toussaint entered the game to replace starter Josh Tomlin, instead of showing the Braves he could be effective even in the middle relief role, Toussaint struggled. He gave up a single, then hit a batter and then when Adam Haseley tried to bunt the two runners over, Toussaint couldn’t pick up the bunt and the error loaded the bases.

Andrew McCutchen then singled in a run to make the score 5-3 Phillies. Luckily, Toussaint got out of the inning without further damage.

But it was yet another outing where the Braves had to be shaking their heads at Toussaint, who has the stuff but has yet to duplicate his great outing on August 6 when he allowed just three runs on four hits in 6.2 innings, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Since then, in his three outings, Toussaint has allowed 10 runs on eight hits in 8.1 innings, with nine walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 10.84.

That’s just not going to cut it.

We’ll see if the Braves send Toussaint down, like they did with Kyle Wright last week, and like they did earlier this month with Sean Newcomb and even Mike Foltynewicz. It’s obvious there is not a long leash on these pitchers who are trying to stick but just can’t get over the hump.

Toussaint could turn into trade bait if he doesn’t watch out. How many chances do the Braves give Toussaint? Has he had enough, or do the Braves need to be more patient with him, even after watching him have more trouble Sunday night?

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on 93.1 FM in Macon, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM in South Central Georgia & online at TheSuperStations.com. Email Bill at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com and follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks