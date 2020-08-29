Mike Minor - The former Braves pitcher went six scoreless innings Friday night as the Rangers beat the Dodgers. He allowed just four hits, with three walks and six strikeouts. He's struggled this year overall with mechanical issues, but as a pending free agent he's likely a pitcher the Rangers would trade and it likely wouldn't cost must in return.

Lance Lynn - He's 4-0 with an ERA of 1.59 in seven starts, with 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. Lynn is under contract for $9.333 million next season, so he will cost a pretty penny. The Rangers are 12-19 so they would likely need prospects for Minor and Lynn.

Mike Clevinger - He pitched six strong innings in his return Wednesday from timeout. Clevinger has several years of control remaining, so his price will be sky high. Has he pissed his teammates off enough for the Indians to trade him?

Zach Plesac - This kid is really good. He started 21 games last season as a rookie and then had a 1.29 ERA in three games this year before he broke protocol and pissed off his teammates. Again, under control for several years, would the Indians trade him, especially after his social media tirade?

Dylan Bundy - Finally putting it together for the Angels after crappy seasons in Baltimore. He had a 4.67 ERA with the Orioles but has a 2.58 mark in six starts so far this season with the Angels. He is eligible for arbitration and has one more year under control.

Julio Teheran - Kidding

Robbie Ray - He's been awful this season, with a 7.84 ERA in seven starts, with 31 walks in 31 innings pitched. He's a pending free agent, so he's a rental and he might not cost much for a return price. Ray has had a 3.96 ERA in 140 starts from 2015-2019 with Arizona, but something is wrong this season. May worth a shot for a low price.

Kevin Gausman - The former Brave has 48 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, but his ERA is still 4.54 in his seven games (six starts). He's a rental, so again, the price shouldn't be too high, but with so many teams needing starting pitchers the price could escalate.

Anibal Sanchez - Would the Nationals give up on Sanchez? They are 12-17 and still have 31 games left. They take the next two in Boston and they are three under .500 with 29 left. It is unlikely they would trade Sanchez to help the Braves, and he's struggled this season.

Trevor Bauer - The Reds have won three in a row and are now 14-17, so they might have to lose Saturday and Sunday to feel like they are out of it. You still pick up the phone Monday morning and see if they'd give up Bauer, who is a free agent after the season.

Ian Kennedy - He's a free agent after this season. After a solid season in the bullpen last season, Kennedy has regressed this year with a 7.90 ERA and the loss Friday night to the White Sox. He wouldn't cost much in the form of a return price. He could be a long reliever with Josh Tomlin (or replace Tomlin in that role if Tomlin stays in the rotation).

Who would you like the Braves to target before Monday's trade deadline?

