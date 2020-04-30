BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

1995 World Series memories

Bill Shanks

So, where were you the week of the 1995 World Series?

With Fox Sports South replaying the entire series this week, it's easy to bring back memories of what it was like when the Braves won it all 25 years ago.

The world seemed a bit simpler, especially with all that is going on now. But it certainly seems like yesterday.

The Braves had lost out in 1991 and 1992 in the World Series to the Twins and Blue Jays. The Phillies had knocked them out in 1993, and then the strike knocked the entire sport out in 1994.

The Braves were ready to win it all in 1995. They acquired Marquis Grissom in April before the season started. That gave them the best lineup they had in the five-year run.

Atlanta faced a Cleveland team that had great hitters, like future Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Jim Thome. Manny Ramirez, Carlos Baerga, Kenny Loften, Tony Pena and Albert Belle.

It was truly a great hitting team against a great pitching team, as the Braves had three future Hall of Famers in their rotation: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

David Justice spurred the team going back to Atlanta for game six with his comments challenging the fans to show up at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. They did, and he did.

Justice hit the game-winning home run in the sixth game. He did come through in a big way.

So, what are your memories from that glorious week when the Braves finally won it all?

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Shanks talks about what might happen with the minor leagues

Bill Shanks has some thoughts on the minor leagues

Bill Shanks

Will MLB have three, 10-team divisions in 2020?

USA Today reports on one of the possibilities to play baseball this year

Bill Shanks

Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses skepticism for sports in 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci is not certain we can have sports in 2020

Bill Shanks

Can Mike Soroka and the other Braves starters go longer in games in a shortened season?

The Atlanta Braves have great pitching depth and it might allow them to be a favorite in a truncated baseball season

Bill Shanks

If you are missing baseball, just imagine how much Bobby Cox is missing the game

Can you imagine how much Bobby Cox misses baseball right now?

Bill Shanks

We must be patient if we're going to see baseball this year

Bill Shanks has thoughts on staying patient so we'll have baseball this summer.

Bill Shanks

Could you imagine if Ernie Johnson and Larry Munson had been the main Braves broadcasters?

Bill Shanks talks about the broadcasters in Braves history.

Bill Shanks

Joe Torre and Bob Horner belong in the Braves HOF

The Atlanta Braves should induct former catcher and manager Joe Torre and former third base star Bob Horner into the team's Hall of Fame

Bill Shanks

Where were you when Hank Aaron hit THE home run?

Where were you when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974?

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves pitching depth help them in a shortened season?

Braves pitching depth could be a huge advantage for them in a shorter season

Bill Shanks