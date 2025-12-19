2025 Braves Prospect Year in Review: Lucas Braun Reaches Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves struggled immensely with pitching on their way to one of the more disappointing seasons in the team’s recent memory. Ideally, the limited talent they have on the farm is being successfully developed to provide help in the future.

Seven of the Braves’ top-10 prospects are pitchers, which bodes well for the future of the team, regardless of whether these prospects are brought to the show by the Braves or traded for other key pieces.

However, Atlanta having a promising option in Lucas Braun, a right-handed pitcher who’s currently ranked 12th among Braves prospects. A graduate of Cal State Northridge, Braun was drafted with the 189th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Braves and has been in the organization ever since.

Though the Braves boast a high level of pitching talent in the Minor Leagues, one thing sets Braun apart. He has a chance to make it to the majors much sooner than the other prospects.

Braun is expected to arrive in the Majors, potentially as soon as this upcoming season, for the Braves. When the team needs all the help they can get, this should be music to their ears.

Now in Triple-A Gwinette, Braun put together a 7-6 record in 2025, including a 3.67 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. Like many of the Braves’ other prospects, he’ll need a bit more time in the oven to make the idea of a Major League debut worth it for the Braves, but he’s certainly on the right track.

When examining Braun’s metrics, one thing stands out: consistency. On the 20-to-80 scale, Braun sits firmly in the 45 to 50 range on every single one of his pitching metrics, which is on par with Major League pitching. He doesn’t have any “plus stuff,” by definition, but he’s firmly on par with average Major League pitching as he enters his third year of professional baseball.

If he’s able to develop at a high level, he could prove to be the next in a line of great Braves pitchers. Expect to see him at Spring Training, and if he shows the squad he can perform at a high level, he may find himself in the show before the 2026 season is out.

