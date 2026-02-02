Braves Send Assuring Measure Amid Broadcasting Drama

The Atlanta Braves are working toward setting up their TV future for success. The team put out a statement Monday afternoon, addressing the television drama surrounding them and the rest of Major League Baseball for the first time.

With the broken silence, the team assured that they'll be ready for the upcoming season, ready to get their games out to a fanbase that stretches across a large chunk of the country.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware ofthe reports regarding Main Street Sports Group," the team said to lead off their statement. "While disappointed about this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era of Braves broadcasting."

They plan to announce their path forward in the coming weeks. However, another report gave insight into what the plan is.

With this message, it's all but clear that their time on the FanDuel Sports Network, which was previously called Fox Sports and Bally Sports, is over. According to Awful Announcing on Monday, the remaining teams that had TV contracts with Main Street Sports Group have officially parted ways with the company.

This decision was made after Main Street missed a payment with the St. Louis Cardinals recently. The NBA also experienced issues receiving payments.

As part of the report, while most teams are taking their broadcasting rights to MLB in-house, the Braves plan on creating their own network. How this could look is to be determined. However, a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week hinted that Atlanta News First (ANF) could become the home of Braves games.

This Gray Media station could be the destination for the Braves because of the contract already in place to air games. Through this contract, select regular-season games had been airing on PeachTree TV, which is a sister channel of ANF.

ANF has been interested in more live sports programming, per the AJC. They recently ended their affiliation with CBS to have the independance to make these types of moves.

It can be presumed that some type of online streaming option will be introduced as well. While these stations can be picked up with even an antenna or cable, people will want the option in the changing broadcasting landscape. It's also been a common practice among sports teams that have left their RSNs to launch channels.

We'll see how this develops over the coming weeks. The Braves have been working on a game plan, and we'll know it soon enough.

