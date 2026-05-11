Braves Snubbed in MLB Power Rankings Despite Series Win Over Dodgers

Beating the defending back-to-back World Series champions was an impressive feat by the Atlanta Braves. However, it was not enough to be recognized as the best team in baseball.

MLB released its latest power rankings and gave the Chicago Cubs the top spot. The Braves found themselves in second ahead of the team they just took to out of three from.

The @Cubs surge to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Team Power Rankings!



(MLB x @PolymarketSport) pic.twitter.com/l5cRHBeyGz — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2026

The Cubs likely got the nod due to their recent 10-game winning streak, which included taking two out of three from the San Diego Padres to get it started. They also swept the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game series. However, over the weekend, they dropped a three-game series to the Texas Rangers.

Based on the fact that both teams most recently took down a top-10 opponent and lost a series to a sub-.500 team from the American League West, the tiebreaker appears to be the Cubs' sweep of the Reds. The Braves recently took down the Rockies, who have been running out of gas recently.

Another is the record against teams over .500. The Cubs are 8-5, while the Braves have the Dodgers on their track record.

If this is based solely on the accomplishments of a single week, then the Cubs would be the right call. However, the power rankings are based on how a team has performed all season. The Braves have the best record in baseball, as well as the most runs scored and the best run differential.

To counteract the current record against teams over .500, the Braves are more consistent regardless of whether they play at home or are on the road. The Cubs are .500 on the road.

The Braves have had some tough opponents that may not necessarily be reflective of their record. For example, they faced a Nationals team that has one of the best offenses in baseball and is competitive against winning teams. They have a 10-13 record against teams over .500.

The difference in the Nationals having a winning record is the Braves. They also faced an Athletics that has since moved above .500. They were a team that was better than how they looked at the time.

Fortunately for the Braves, they have a chance to settle this quickly. Both teams are set to face off for a three-game series starting Tuesday. Whichever team comes out of that series will rightfully be No. 1. Head-to-head record can serve as a tiebreaker for at least the next power rankings.

First in that game is set for 7:15 p.m. with Grant Holmes on the mound.