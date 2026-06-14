Gwinnett Game Canceled, What it Means for Braves Catcher Drake Baldwin

The Atlanta Braves may have a decision or two to make regarding the timeline for catcher Drake Baldwin. His second scheduled rehab assignment game in Jacksonville on Sunday was canceled due to impending weather.

Manager Walt Weiss said he wasn't sure yet how this canceled game will impact what's next.

"We'll have to talk about that. See how Drake's feeling, but, yeah, unfortunately, he didn't get to play today."

The weather had been an issue the entire weekend in Jacksonville. Saturday night's game was delayed by two hours and 29 minutes. First pitch was at 9:04 p.m.

The stance had been pretty firm for some time now that Baldwin would be back this upcoming week. There is no reason to believe that this has been ruled out. It would likely just impact which specific game becomes his return date.

Either Baldwin is fine and he's back on Tuesday, or he gets another game in with Gwinnett and they go from there.

Any concern there may have been over Drake Baldwin being ready at the time of his return were eased with his performance for the Stripers on Saturday night.

Baldwin went 1-for-3 in the first game of his rehab assignment, making the lone hit count in a big way. He tied the game 2-2, with a rocketing solo shot in the top of the sixth inning. The line drive to right field came off the bat at 110.4 mph.

BALDY BLASTS ARE SO BACK.



110 OFF THE BAT TO TIE THIS BALLGAME. pic.twitter.com/UGPzUym1Eh — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) June 14, 2026

"He's one of those guys who can hit regardless of the circumstances," Weiss said. "It's tough to take several weeks away from this game and step in there and do what he did."

He could have had a chance to make a difference in the eighth inning, which was officially extra innings in this game. There runners at the corners, but he lifted for a pinch hitter, Adam Zebrowski. The Stripers lost 3-2 on a walk-off.

Baldwin is in the home stretch of returning from an oblique injury. Before going down, he was batting .303 with a .932 OPS, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs.

For the most part, the Braves have been able to get by offensively without their reigning rookie of the year in the lineup. However, they still look forward to getting that boost in the middle of the order.

With Ronald Acuña Jr. on the injured list as of earlier last week, it arguably made the return of Baldwin's bad a little more pressing as well.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news