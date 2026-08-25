How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Dodgers

After a road trip that took them all over the Midwestern map (plus Pennsylvania), the Atlanta Braves are back at Truist Park for another homestand. They start it off with a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves are coming off a win in the Little Classic on Sunday, which in turn mean they avoided being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

Consider this piece to be a TV guide of sorts for the weekday games. Here is all the important things you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Dodgers

In market, all games will be viewable through the main TV channel, BravesVision. Tuesday night's game will also be available over-the-air (OTA) throught Gray TV stations across the Braves TV market.

In Atlanta, that channel is Atlanta News First, which is channel 46.1. This game will also be available in spanish on the Gray TV Telemundo station. That is channel 47 in Atlanta. This will be one of two announced games on the channel.

Wednesday and Thursday will include out-of-market options. The former will be available to watch on MLB Network outside of the Atlanta and Los Angeles TV markets. Thursday's game is on Fox Sports 1.

All first pitch times for this series are set for 7:15 p.m. EDT, 4:15 p.m. PDT.

Probable Starters for Series

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA) vs Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Thursday, Aug. 27: Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA)

Bryce Elder is back on the mound after a long rest. He last pitched during the previous homestand on Aug. 16, when the Braves avoided being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has been pitching through a knee injury lately, so there is a chance the Braves opted to give him some time to rest and stay healthy.

AJ Smith-Shawver is set to make his second start since being recalled from Triple-A and his third in the majors since comig back from Tommy John surgery. He allowed four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings pitched last week in Minnesota. He's in a stage where he's still getting readjusted to the majors. There isn't much to worry about yet.

Chris Sale once again is set to be part of another heavyweight matchup, this time facing the two-time All-Star and reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both pitchers are top three in ERA and WHIP in the National League.

Sale lost a tight bout with Jacob Misiorowski on Friday, with the final score being 2-1.

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