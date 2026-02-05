Braves Legend Andruw Jones Honored by Georgia Gov After HOF Election

The celebration of Andruw Jones' Hall of Fame induction continued this week, even at the government level. The former Atlanta Braves All-Star was honored by the Georgia State House, according to WABE News' Rahul Bali.

When given the chance to speak, he expressed how much it meant for the local community to honor him. At this point, Atlanta just as much his home as his home country.

"I made Atlanta my home, and I can say I'm an Atlantan because I live more here than I ever lived in Curacao."

Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones is honored in the Georgia State House after his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. https://t.co/WnYCqcuw8U



"I made Atlanta my home and I can say I'm an Atlantan because I live more here than I ever lived in Curacao." pic.twitter.com/NjVg6Kehcg — Rahul Bali (@rahulbali) February 5, 2026

As he gets ready to manage The Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic, there will likely be some more fanfare to come.

Jones was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 20, alongside Carlos Beltran. The two, plus Jeff Kent, who was voted in via the Eras Committee, will be inducted on July 26 in Cooperstown, NY.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

It was his ninth go-around on the ballot. After falling short last year, he makes his way in with some cushion. He received 78.4% of the vote. It was recently made official that he would wear a Braves cap on his plaque.

“The Braves were the team that gave me my first opportunity to chase the dream I wanted since I was a little kid,” Jones said in a statement via AP.“I am proud to wear the ‘A’ on my plaque.”

Along with winning 10 Gold Gloves in his career, Jones received MVP votes in five seasons. He was the runner-up for the MVP in 2005, falling short in a tight voting with Albert Pujols. He finished with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs while having a lifetime average of .254 and an .823 OPS. He was also part of the 1996 Braves team that won the National League pennant.

He joins a long line of Braves players who have punched their ticket to Cooperstown. He's the third of the 2020s decade to be voted in and the first since Fred McGriff was voted in by the Eras Committee in 2023. He's the first Braves player to get in via the writer's ballot since his fellow Jones, Chipper, made it in through that avenue in 2018.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI