Andruw Jones to Wear Braves Cap on Hall of Fame Plaque

One last major decision has been made regarding Andruw Jones' journey to the Hall of Fame. According to the Associated Press, the Atlanta Braves star will indeed wear the team's cap on his plaque.

It was an obvious choice for him to have this cap. There wasn't another team he had any strong association with that would have led to any debate. His longest tenure on a team not named the Braves came with the Yankees in his final two years of his career.

If you want to get technical, there is a third team he played at least two seasons with. After his MLB career concluded, he played for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles for two years.

The decision is official. There's that. Jones wouldn't want it any other way either.

“The Braves were the team that gave me my first opportunity to chase the dream I wanted since I was a little kid,” Jones said in a statement via AP. “I am proud to wear the ‘A’ on my plaque.”

The 10-time Gold Glove winner was voted into the Hall of Fame alongside Carlos Beltran, who will wear a Mets cap, last month. He received 78.4% of the vote, giving him a nice cushion above the 75% needed to get in. It was his ninth time on the ballot. Beltran received 84.2% of the vote on his fourth time on the ballot.

Jeff Kent, who will have a Giants cap on his plaque, will head to Cooperstown as well after being voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee back in December.

Along with winning those 10 Gold Gloves in his career, Jones received MVP votes in five seasons. He was the runner-up for the MVP in 2005, falling short in a tight voting with Albert Pujols. He finished with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs while having a lifetime average of .254 and an .823 OPS. He was also part of the 1996 Braves team that won the National League pennant.

He joins a long line of Braves players who have punched their ticket to Cooperstown. He's the third of the 2020s decade to be voted in and the first since Fred McGriff was voted in by the Eras Committee in 2023. He's the first Braves player to get in via the writer's ballot since his fellow Jones, Chipper, made it in through that avenue in 2018.

Inductions will take place in Cooperstown, NY, on Sunday, July 26.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI