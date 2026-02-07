Braves World Series Champion Terrance Gore Dies at 34

The Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball mourn the loss of a member of the 2021 World Series team. Outfielder Terrance Gore has passed away at just 34 years old. According to a social media post from Gore’s wife, Britney, he unexpectedly died following what was supposed to be a routine surgery.

His death has been acknowledged by MLB, along with the Braves, the Kansas City Royals and their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Rest in peace, Terrance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEcWk3lapS — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 7, 2026

Gore was a native of Georgia. He was born in Macon and went to high school in the nearby town of Gray. While he didn't have the opportunity to be an everyday ballplayer, he still got his chance to play on some of the biggest stages in the sport.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

His first two shots to play in the World Series came with the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and 2015. The Braves had him on the 2021 Fall Classic roster. Very few can say they won two titles and were in the World Series three times in seven years.

Gore can also say he played a role in snapping two World Series droughts. The Royals (2015) won their first World Series since 1985, and the Braves won their first since 1995.

His biggest tool was his speed and played a role on the basepaths.

In his career, he stole 43 bases on 52 attempts for a success rate of 82%. In the minor leagues, he stole 324 bags, bringing his professional total to 367 on 414 attempts (88%). In postseason action, he swiped five bags on six attempts.

With the Braves, he saw action during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, serving as a pinch runner. While he did not see action in the World Series, he was on the roster.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI