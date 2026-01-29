Former Braves Manager Brian Snitker Ready for New Journey in 2026

As the Atlanta Braves get set for a new era under manager Walt Weiss this spring, it's also the start of a new era for the former manager, Brian Snitker. He begins his tenure as a senior adviser to the front office.

In an interview with WSB-TV's Alison Mastrangelo, he noted he'll still be at Spring Training, but it'll be different. However, even if it's different, it's still something to look forward to.

"It's going to be different. It's going to be weird. I mean, it can't help but be," he said in his interview with WSB-TV. "It'll be weird at Spring Training to not be involved in every second and everything that goes on. It's gonna be uncharted waters, but I'm excited about it. You know, I'm really happy where I'm at right now and looking forward to my new adventure."

Since we’re just 12 days out from Spring Training I caught up with former #Braves Manager Brian Snitker.

He told me he actually feels busier than ever keeping up with events and the grandkids. Here’s even joined a gym. But don’t worry he will still be around the team in Spring… pic.twitter.com/qCDVpfUv2h — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 28, 2026

He's doing a good job keeping himself busy. According to Mastrangelo, he feels busier than ever keeping up with events and the grandkids. Here’s even joined a gym. He's doing what he can be to stay active as he starts a new phase at 70 years old.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Sniter gave himself a couple pf days to think it over, and he decided it was time to call it a career. His new front office position will be how he celebrates his 50th year in baseball.

To Snitker's credit, he knew how to keep everyone guessing. He was open about the fact that he was thinking about it, but he discussed his unfinished business and talked in terms of being back in the spring. In a way, he will be back, but just not as manager.

He walked away as a World Series champion, a dream achievement that for much of his life seemed out of reach.

“I [didn’t] think I’d ever have one win as a manager, honestly, after all the recycles and everything I went through,” he said after securing his 800thwin. “I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of good players.”

He finished with 811 wins, the third most in franchise history and the second most in the Atlanta era. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2018 and was a finalist four times. Two of his seasons saw the Braves win over 100 games twice, set single-season team home run records and win six division titles.

The opportunity to lead the Braves came after 20 seasons as a skipper in the minor leagues and years as a coach in the big leagues under Bobby Cox and Fredi Gonzalez. It was worth the wait. But then again, he's arguably not done yet. He's no longer the manager, but he's not going anywhere.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI