Free Agent Addition Included in Recent Braves Rotation Projection

Let the projections roll in. Some of them even include a prediction for who the Atlanta Braves could still add to the rotation. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter put out projections for all 30 MLB teams. As part of the projection, he had free agent Lucas Giolito as the fourth starter in the rotation.

It’s not a crazy prediction. The Braves have been linked to Giolito, along with Chris Bassit,t as the offseason reaches its conclusion. Naturally, that interest should culminate in them landing a veteran starter they have been coveting to join the rotation.

Reuter logically added that a two-year, $40 million deal would likely get Giolito into the rotation. It lines up with what his market value is considered to be. According to Spotrac, his market value is $20.4 million. They included a third year, but that doesn’t seem as likely unless it’s a club option.

Giolito returned to the mound after missing the entire 2024 season due to a UCL injury. He had an internal brace put in, which is the same procedure that Spencer Strider would undergo a few weeks later.

He made 26 starts for the Red Sox last season and finished with more than respectable numbers. He had a 3.41 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 120 ERA+ and 121 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched. It was his lowest ERA since 2020 and his first sub-4.00 ERA since 2021.

At 31 years old, he would make sense on a short-term, multi-year deal. Bassitt, meanwhile, would likely be a one-year deal since he’s 37 years old.

Overall, the rotation is projected by Reuter to be as follows:

Chris Sale Spencer Strider Spencer Schwellenbach Lucas Giolito (current free agent) Hurston Waldrep

It’s worth noting as well that he’s projecting that Waldrep will beat out other options for the starting rotation. He’s by no means guaranteed a rotation spot heading into Spring Training. Reynaldo Lopez appears to be the favorite based on what’s been said over the offseason. There is also the prospect of Grant Holmes making the push to return to the rotation.

Even without Giolito or another potential external addition, there are more than five eligible options for the rotation. That’s a good thing. If they had only five, there would be a problem.

In the end, the only spots that are a lock are the top three. After Sale, Strider and Schwellenbach, even with the expectations for Lopez, it’s truly anyone’s guess. Before last season, Ian Anderson was projected to join the rotation, but he never saw an MLB game for the team last year. You never know.

It’s totally possible that Waldrep’s success from last season will carry over well enough to earn the job again. We just have to wait and see.

